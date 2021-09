It’s another week of the MWC Recruiting Roundup. While August continues to be one of the slower months in the recruiting calendar, there are some signs of life. There were barely any offers (three) and one of them was for a 2023 recruit. On the other hand, there were some commits as well, with four recruits announcing their verbal pledge. Fresno State picked up a new commit, as did New Mexico, with San Diego State picking up the other two. This week’s cover photo will go to the Aztecs, who continue to heat up in recruiting.