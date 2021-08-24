Steuben's Arvada closes after 5 years of operation

Fans of classic American diner food will need to find a new local haunt, as Steuben's Arvada location closed its doors for good following dinner service on Aug. 22. The restaurant announced the closure on Aug. 23 in a statement, adding that all Steuben's Arvada staff have been offered positions at Steuben's original location on 17th Avenue in Denver and/or sister restaurant Ace Eat Serve, also located on 17th in Denver.