Will You Help Buster Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Buster! Buster is a 9 year old handsome neutered male. Don’t let his age fool you, this guy is full of energy! He absolutely loves to run and explore and most of all, he loves treats! He previously lived with a dog and did well with them so we think he could do well with another as long as they give him his own space. He also lived with children and could do well with older, sturdy children who don’t mind being knocked down. We think he’d do best without cats in his next home. If you’re interested in adopting Buster, head to mspca.org to fill out an inquiry today!