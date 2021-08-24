Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Will You Help Buster Find a Home on Cape Cod?

capecod.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeet Buster! Buster is a 9 year old handsome neutered male. Don’t let his age fool you, this guy is full of energy! He absolutely loves to run and explore and most of all, he loves treats! He previously lived with a dog and did well with them so we think he could do well with another as long as they give him his own space. He also lived with children and could do well with older, sturdy children who don’t mind being knocked down. We think he’d do best without cats in his next home. If you’re interested in adopting Buster, head to mspca.org to fill out an inquiry today!

www.capecod.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cape Cod#Dog#Animals#Mspca#Capecod Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Lake Tahoe wildfire seemed controllable, then it wasn’t

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Just last week, managers overseeing the fight against the massive wildfire scorching California’s Lake Tahoe region thought they could have it contained by the start of this week. Instead, the Caldor Fire crested the Sierra Nevada on Monday, forcing the unprecedented evacuation of all 22,000 residents...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Reuters

Explainer: Apple gives 'reader' apps a way around commissions. Who wins?

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) on Wednesday made a new concession on how App Store developers work with customers: it will allow subscription and content apps that it calls "reader" apps, a category that potentially includes Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon's Kindle, to provide users with a direct link to their website for sign ups, avoiding an Apple commission.

Comments / 0

Community Policy