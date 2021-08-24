Enrollment open for Dream Team program

Keegan Willhite, left, studies a laptop computer program while Kalani Bradford works on an assignment in teacher Pam Shoemaker's Dream Team class at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center. LAURA HAZEN/Submitted

Parents can enroll their grade school-aged child into the Dream Team after-school program at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.

The program runs 3 to 6 p.m. daily at the community center. It is open to any Muskogee Public Schools student in kindergarten through sixth grade.

Program Manager Laura Hazen with Neighbors Building Neighborhoods said the program will welcome more children per class than it did last school year.

"The program offers homework assistance from certified teachers," she said. "Classes are divided by grade level. We also offer a sack meal."

Bus transportation is provided to the program from each MPS elementary school, she said. Parents are responsible for picking up their children.

Class sizes will be 25 students per class, she said.

"Last fall, we were doing 15 students per class, and we raised it to 20 for the summer," Hazen said. "Now we are doing 25, and that will be our maximum limit. We won't ever go over 25."

All students and staff must wear face masks, she said.

This year, parents also could get help paying for the program.

"Something new that we do have there is limited tuition assistance. That can be applied for and that's on the enrollment form," Hazen said. "That could help any families who have a barrier when it comes to being able to afford tuition."

The program is closed on district-wide virtual days and MPS holidays.

About Dream Team After School Program

• Open to Muskogee Public Schools students from kindergarten through sixth grade.

• 3-6 p.m. daily when Muskogee Public Schools is in session.

• Cost: $10 per week per child.

• Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 300 W. Martin Luther King St.

• Information: (918) 683-4600, ext. 3.

• To enroll: Go to https://www.nbn-nrc.org/ click on the "youth" tab.