Sally Parda CHARLESTOWN — Sally Parda, 67 years of age, of Charlestown, New Hampshire, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at her home. Sally was born Aug. 17, 1953, in Ypsilanti, Michigan, to the late James and Margaret Clark. She had five brothers, three preceded her in death. Sally graduated from Monroe High School in Monroe, Michigan. Sally was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She married Leonard Parda in 1982. Sally loved spending time at the beach or reading books. Throughout her life, she had a deep faith and was a devoted Catholic. She prayed daily and her Bible was filled with handwritten notes and reflections. She was survived by her husband, Leonard Parda, of Charlestown, New Hampshire; daughter and son-in-law, Jamie and Stephen Cannavo, of Plymouth, Massachusetts; grandson, Callan Cannavo, of Plymouth, Massachusetts; and brothers, Jack Clark, of Lexington, Michigan, and Ed Clark, of Monroe, Michigan. Funeral services will be held privately. Arrangements are with Stringer Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 146 Broad St., Claremont, NH 03743. To view an online memorial or send a private message of condolence, visit www.stringerfh.com.