Sophmores rising: Landon Frey leads way for talented second-year Huskies

RACHEL — The North Marion Huskies largely remain intact from where they ended last season, taking a loss to Bluefield in the playoffs to conclude a 7-4 season.

Up and down both sides of the ball, returning players remain in their slots on the depth chart. It’s a situation that is not usually conducive to young players breaking out.

But North Marion’s incoming sophomore class is not usual.

“Where we’re at as a program right now, a lot of sophomores don’t really get many opportunities,” Huskies head coach Daran Hays said. “But luckily we’ve got about four in that grade, maybe five, that are going to vie for time if not starting positions.”

One standout amid the second-year players is Landon Frey, who will see time this season at receiver and cornerback, the latter of which is a transition from outside linebacker, where he played last year.

Even as a freshman, Frey— the son of Casey Frey, a former all-state player at North Marion— got valuable experience at the varsity level, and took his lumps along the way.

“Playing as a freshman, it was probably just everybody being bigger than me, stronger than me,” Frey said of his biggest challenge from last season. “I’ve gotten a lot better at knowing what to do in the weight room, I’ve gotten a lot faster, more explosive.”

“I’d like to help the team this year by making explosive plays on the offensive side of the ball, and really clutching up on defense when it matters; third down situations, times like that.”

“I think I’ve adapted pretty quickly and gotten the hang of things.”

On an experienced team like North Marion, returning most of their nucleus from last year, Frey said that “a lot of kids don’t get that opportunity,” but looking around the Huskies locker room, his coach sees several contributors for his team from the sophomore class.

“We love [Casey] Minor, Minor is a really good player for us, making the move to quarterback last year, he was kind of an experimental quarterback,” Hays said. “Aaron Hoffman is a really solid guy who’s pretty versatile, and then Nate Miller is the other sophomore that’s going to get a lot of time because he’s just a big lineman, he’s come a long way. He’s really worked hard and he’s gotten his feet a lot better. He’s a 6-foot-3, 260 pound kind of kid, so he’s going to get in the mix pretty fast [...] Lane Blake is another one that’ll be in the mix.”

While it would be easy to see an established team being somewhat hesitant to embrace a new crop of talent, for Frey, the opposite has been the case.

“It’s great, the older guys are really good with the younger guys,” Frey said. “We’re all pretty good friends, we’re all really close.”

“All the seniors are really good leaders, especially at my position, Tariq Miller at receiver, and Brody [Lee], he’s a really good leader as well.”

Frey lettered as a freshman, as did many of those aforementioned sophomores. They embraced the opportunity to play special teams and sit behind more experienced players, all part of a system of growth that Hays is trying to establish at North Marion, even before players reach the high school.

“One nice thing about our situation is our junior high plays here, practices just down the road, all their coaches are guys who played for me, so guys don’t usually creep up on us,” Hays said. “We knew he [Frey] was coming, we knew he was going to be a good player.”

With North Marion being a program trying to ascend from the ranks of good to among the elite, they’ll surely take all the talent they can get. And if those young talents set their sights high, all the better.

“To me, this year, we have all the talent in the world,” Frey said. “A successful season for me would be to take that state championship home.”