John Hunter Nemechek and the No. 4 Mobil 1 team head into the second race in the Round of 10 in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season at Darlington Raceway 55 points above the cutoff line for advancing to the Round of 8 with two races remaining in the round. Nemechek had a tough opening race of the playoffs, finishing 22nd at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway after experiencing power issues and a braking issue in the Final Stage. Despite the disappointing results, the 24-year-old driver was able to remain well above the cutoff line thanks in large part to the 49 playoff points he accumulated during the regular season.