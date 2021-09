We are Democrats but cannot express strongly enough our horror at America’s bungled, cowardly and chaotic retreat out of Afghanistan. This has been a major misjudgment, and Biden’s faltering attempts to explain his actions are tone deaf, flying in the face of what is reported by major news media and in the images saturating our TV screens. This is not “America leading the world” and does not – should not – reflect American values and how we treat our allies. We are witnessing the greatest nation on Earth, the nation that has the most superior military might on the planet, being badly outwitted by the ragtag Taliban, resulting in a heartbreaking humanitarian toll.