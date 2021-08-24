Rutland Herald: Now is the time
Governor, we feel the time has come. We understand you won’t introduce a mask mandate. But you can recommend (maybe plead emphatically) that Vermonters should go back to wearing masks. We are not going to mandate vaccinations, and yet, our numbers suggest a surge. And with days before college students return for in-person classroom (and dorm) time, and with weeks before secondary schools open, this seems like a good time to fall back on the data and science and shift the narrative.www.eagletimes.com
