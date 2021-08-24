Cancel
Public Health

Rutland Herald: Now is the time

The Eagle Times
 9 days ago

Governor, we feel the time has come. We understand you won’t introduce a mask mandate. But you can recommend (maybe plead emphatically) that Vermonters should go back to wearing masks. We are not going to mandate vaccinations, and yet, our numbers suggest a surge. And with days before college students return for in-person classroom (and dorm) time, and with weeks before secondary schools open, this seems like a good time to fall back on the data and science and shift the narrative.

www.eagletimes.com

Vermont State
Health ServicesThe Eagle Times

DHMC returns to more restrictive visitor policy

Here are the latest developments regarding the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic:. New HampshireDartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center has gone back to a more restrictive visitor policy and has resumed COVID-19 testing for patients being admitted. The changes took effect Wednesday, “in the interest of continuing to protect the health and safety of...
Rutland, VTTimes-Argus

Spotted lanternfly found in Rutland

While no breeding population has yet been identified in Vermont, the invasive spotted lanternfly is hitchhiking its way here, according to the state. On Aug. 17, a live spotted lanternfly was brought to the Forestry Building at the Vermont State Fair in Rutland, said Cary Giguere, agricultural resource management director, for the Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets.
Public HealthThe Eagle Times

Sununu tests negative for COVID-19

Here are the latest developments regarding the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic:. New HampshireGov. Chris Sununu said Wednesday he tested negative for COVID-19, hours after his office said he wasn’t feeling well, postponed a meeting and began isolating. “I appreciate all the well wishes,” Sununu said in a statement. “I woke...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
U.S. Politicshngn.com

3 Stimulus Payments Ranging From $1,000-$8,000: You May Be Eligible Despite Slim Chance of Another Round of Check

While the prospects of another round of national direct payments are minimal, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, certain Americans may be eligible for additional cash. While many are hoping for more funding to alleviate the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, legislation is unlikely to pass through a split House and Senate. Some states, on the other hand, have decided to send out their stimulus checks, and parents and homeowners may be eligible for additional direct payments.
Indiana State95.3 MNC

Why Indiana’s top doctor won’t require facemasks

State health officials have emphasized for months that masks are important and effective to stop COVID-19, but they’ve also been firm in saying they won’t require them. They’re elaborating on why not. Health commissioner Kris Box says in the nine months when there was a statewide mask order, many local...
IndustryPosted by
News Talk 1490

USPS, One Of The Largest Employers Of Black Workers, Caught Stealing Wages

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. News broke Tuesday that the U.S. Postal Service has widespread issues with wage theft. Many Black people have a family member or friend who has worked for the post office. The post office has long been one of those “good government” jobs with solid pay and benefits, creating greater economic opportunity for Black workers.
Milnor, NDPosted by
Hot 97-5

Why Is No One Being Held Responsible for North Dakota Dog’s Death?

Back in July, Devin Engstrom posted about his experience at a place called TNT Dog Kennels in Milnor, North Dakota. His Siberian Husky, Echo, stayed at the kennel and was near-death by the day she was picked up. According to Devin, Echo's "mouth was matted shut, she has sores all over her legs and she's been locked in a small crate." He rushed Echo to the emergency vet where she lost her life.
Washington, DCWashington Examiner

Biden aims to sign on to UN’s global gun registration treaty

The Biden administration this week signaled that it is eyeing a United Nations small arms treaty that critics claim will lead to an international gun registration plan — including for individual American gun owners. Two years after former President Donald Trump withdrew from it, a top arms diplomat at the...
Healthcheddar.com

Healthcare Providers Look To Turn Away Unvaccinated Patients

Across the country, several states are scrambling to treat an influx of patients who have been tested for the COVID-19 virus, specifically the highly transmittable delta variant. According to the Department of Health and Human Services states like Alabama, Georgia, Texas, Florida, and Arkansas have less than 10% left of their ICU bed capacity. Now some health care providers are changing their policies and letting their patients know that they will not see them unless they have been vaccinated. Founding Director of The Divison Of Medical Ethics at NYU School Of Medicine Arthur L. Caplan, joined Cheddar to discuss whether or not this stance is ethical.
Indiana Statecasscountyonline.com

Indiana governor signs COVID-19 executive orders

INDIANAPOLIS – Today, Governor Eric J. Holcomb signed Executive Orders 21-22 and 21-23. In Executive Order 21-22, Gov. Holcomb renewed the public health emergency for 30 days. It is set to expire on Sept. 30, 2021. The governor also signed 21-23, which extends the Executive Order specific to COVID-19 through...
Politicswashingtonnewsday.com

Over 70 State Department employees sign a letter requesting that Blinken fire a “anti-Semitic” employee.

Over 70 State Department employees sign a letter requesting that Blinken fire a “anti-Semitic” employee. According to Foreign Policy, more than 70 employees at the US Federal of State signed a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken requesting that “an openly antisemitic department employee” who runs a website where he writes anti-Semitic statements be fired.

