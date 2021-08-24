Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Springfield, VT

Susan N. Wescott

The Eagle Times
 9 days ago

Susan N. Wescott SPRINGFIELD, Vt. — Susan N. Wescott, 75, of Springfield, Vermont, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, while on a trip in Florida. She was born on Jan. 28, 1946, in Hanover, New Hampshire, to the late Howard and Maxine (Weston) Nelson. She worked as an assembly worker for Vermont Research which later became Fair-Rite, and then retired from Sonnax in Bellows Falls, Vermont. After retiring, she worked as a substitute teacher in the Springfield school system. Susan loved boating, being outdoors, her dog, Mingo, creating diamond art, vacationing in York, Maine, and visiting the Nubble Lighthouse. She is survived by her daughter, Tammy Nelson and her husband, Doug, of Springfield; her grandchildren, Jennifer Aldrich and her companion, Tevon Gray, Nichole Aldrich and her companion, Frederick Barth, Heather Kilburn and her husband, Patrick Jr., Miranda Fogg and her companion, Justin Uhlig; her step-grandchildren, Drake and Bre Nelson; and seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Sarah Coutermarche; many nieces and nephews; and by her ex-husband, Raymond Fogg; daughter-in-law, Michelle Fogg and fiancé Keith Blish. She was predeceased by her husband, Walter, and her son, Tom. Sue touched the hearts of many and she was everyone’s Nana. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in Susan’s memory to the Springfield Humane Society, 401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, VT 05156.

www.eagletimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
New Hampshire State
City
Springfield, VT
State
Vermont State
State
Florida State
City
Hanover, NH
City
Springfield, NH
City
Bellows Falls, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Boating#Vermont Research#Fair Rite
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

What the Texas abortion law means for Roe v. Wade

Legal experts said the Supreme Court’s refusal Wednesday to block a new Texas ban on most abortions could foreshadow further erosion of reproductive rights by the conservative majority court. The court’s next opportunity to take up such a case is just months away, with the justices preparing next term to...
MusicPosted by
The Associated Press

ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show

LONDON (AP) — ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital. The forthcoming album “Voyage,” to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981′s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe

WASHINGTON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Thursday barred Virgin Galactic from flying its SpaceShipTwo until the agency approves its final mishap investigation report from its July flight or determines the issues do not affect public safety. The FAA confirmed on Wednesday it was investigating...

Comments / 0

Community Policy