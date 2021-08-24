Susan N. Wescott SPRINGFIELD, Vt. — Susan N. Wescott, 75, of Springfield, Vermont, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, while on a trip in Florida. She was born on Jan. 28, 1946, in Hanover, New Hampshire, to the late Howard and Maxine (Weston) Nelson. She worked as an assembly worker for Vermont Research which later became Fair-Rite, and then retired from Sonnax in Bellows Falls, Vermont. After retiring, she worked as a substitute teacher in the Springfield school system. Susan loved boating, being outdoors, her dog, Mingo, creating diamond art, vacationing in York, Maine, and visiting the Nubble Lighthouse. She is survived by her daughter, Tammy Nelson and her husband, Doug, of Springfield; her grandchildren, Jennifer Aldrich and her companion, Tevon Gray, Nichole Aldrich and her companion, Frederick Barth, Heather Kilburn and her husband, Patrick Jr., Miranda Fogg and her companion, Justin Uhlig; her step-grandchildren, Drake and Bre Nelson; and seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Sarah Coutermarche; many nieces and nephews; and by her ex-husband, Raymond Fogg; daughter-in-law, Michelle Fogg and fiancé Keith Blish. She was predeceased by her husband, Walter, and her son, Tom. Sue touched the hearts of many and she was everyone’s Nana. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in Susan’s memory to the Springfield Humane Society, 401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, VT 05156.