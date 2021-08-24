HCRS to incentivize COVID vaccination with $500 drawings
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. — Health Care and Rehabilitation Services (HCRS), southeastern Vermont’s nonprofit community mental-health agency, will be hosting free COVID-19 vaccination clinics at their three regional offices in Hartford, Springfield, and Brattleboro with a drawing for a $500 gift card at each location. The clinics will be provided by Rescue Inc., in collaboration with the Vermont Department of Health, at HCRS’ office locations on the following days, from 3-6 p.m.:www.eagletimes.com
