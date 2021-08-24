Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Springfield, VT

HCRS to incentivize COVID vaccination with $500 drawings

The Eagle Times
 9 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. — Health Care and Rehabilitation Services (HCRS), southeastern Vermont’s nonprofit community mental-health agency, will be hosting free COVID-19 vaccination clinics at their three regional offices in Hartford, Springfield, and Brattleboro with a drawing for a $500 gift card at each location. The clinics will be provided by Rescue Inc., in collaboration with the Vermont Department of Health, at HCRS’ office locations on the following days, from 3-6 p.m.:

www.eagletimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brattleboro, VT
Health
Local
Vermont Vaccines
City
Springfield, VT
State
Vermont State
Brattleboro, VT
Society
Brattleboro, VT
Coronavirus
Local
Vermont Health
Local
Vermont Society
City
Hartford, VT
Local
Vermont Coronavirus
Local
Vermont COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Brattleboro, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Hcrs#Covid#Rescue Inc#The Johnson Johnson#While Vermont
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

What the Texas abortion law means for Roe v. Wade

Legal experts said the Supreme Court’s refusal Wednesday to block a new Texas ban on most abortions could foreshadow further erosion of reproductive rights by the conservative majority court. The court’s next opportunity to take up such a case is just months away, with the justices preparing next term to...
MusicPosted by
The Associated Press

ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show

LONDON (AP) — ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital. The forthcoming album “Voyage,” to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981′s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe

WASHINGTON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Thursday barred Virgin Galactic from flying its SpaceShipTwo until the agency approves its final mishap investigation report from its July flight or determines the issues do not affect public safety. The FAA confirmed on Wednesday it was investigating...

Comments / 0

Community Policy