Dorothy M. Tellor NEWPORT — Dorothy M. Tellor, 93, passed away on Aug. 18, 2021, at Sullivan County Healthcare, after several years of declining health. She was born on May 15, 1928, in Newport, New Hampshire, to the late Herbert L. and Lillian (Hooper) Tellor. Dorothy lived in the Newport area all her life. She worked at International Shoe for many years. She was baptized on June 8, 1947, at the First Baptist Church of Newport and was a member for over 74 years. An hour of visitation will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Newton-Bartlett Funeral Home in Newport, New Hampshire. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Newport followed by burial in Pine Grove Cemetery. Newton-Bartlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.