Marion County Sheriff's Department gets $20K windfall

FAIRMONT — The Marion County Sheriff's Department received a check for $20,695 from the sale of firearms the department confiscated during various crime investigations.

West Virginia Treasurer Riley Moore presented Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Riffle and his staff, on Monday, with the proceeds from the auction in which the confiscated firearms were sold.

All around the country, law enforcement departments normally have to destroy these firearms, but not in West Virginia.

"They would be destroyed, cut up, rendered inoperable," Riffle said. "It's a shame they have to do something like that to these viable weapons."

The West Virginia Treasurer's Office saw the waste and received the go-ahead from the state legislature to auction off confiscated weapons and get them into the hands of law abiding citizens.

The idea started in 2015, and 2021 is on record for the program's biggest sales yet, raking in a total $139,790 by auctioning off confiscated firearms from 18 law enforcement departments around the state.

"We auction [the firearms] off to people with an FFL, a federal firearms license, so [the auctions] are not open to the public," Moore said. "Once we get those proceeds... we then write out a big check and return the money to [the departments]."

Each department that takes part in the firearms program receives a check for the total their submitted weapons sold for, the treasurer takes no cut and there's no split in the proceeds among the other departments.

The $20,000 the Marion County Sheriff's Office received was around twice what Sheriff Riffle expected.

"We sent down[to Charleston] a little over 100 weapons, some were in better shape than others," he said. "But I was very pleased to see the amount this auction garnered for us."

But Riffle's favorite part of receiving the money is that it reduces the amount of funds he and his department has to request from the Marion County Commission.

"It takes the burden off the taxpayers," Riffle said. "It's less money we have to ask the county for."

With much talk circulating about defunding the police or cutting police funding, any extra funds pumped into local departments are a welcome sight.

Riley said he and his office support local police and want to continue this program.

"We are trying to emphasize that we are trying to fund the police, not defund the police," Moore said. "This is a good step in that direction, letting us fund our different police around the state of West Virginia."

Riffle said that the support of state government means a lot, especially during these times that are tough for everyone.

"It's refreshing to see government agencies helping law enforcement," Riffle said. "There seems to be a nationwide push toward... cutting funding for police agencies and this program shows the support of the state toward the local county and municipal agencies that participate in this program."

The Marion County Sheriff's Department was one of 18 departments that benefited from the program this year.

Law enforcement agencies that benefited from the event included sheriff’s departments from Cabell, Jackson, Kanawha, Marion and Wyoming counties; the Lewisburg, Montgomery, New Martinsville, Nitro, Parkersburg and South Charleston city police departments; the Marlinton, Moorefield, Parkersburg, Union and Weston State Police detachments; and Division of Natural Resources detachments in Farmington and Romney.

"We're certainly looking to expand [participation]," Moore said. "A big thing for us is that... we're the only state in America that does this currently. Some want to replicate our success but we're certainly first."