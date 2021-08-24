Scott R. Thurber Sr. NEWPORT — Scott R. Thurber Sr., 80, passed away peacefully at Valley Regional Hospital on Aug. 18, 2021. He was born on April 1, 1941, in Burlington, Vermont, to the late Nathaniel and Ina (Ring) Thurber. Scott lived in the Newport area most of his life. He was a hardworking man, working in construction and as a truck driver. Scott enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching and reading old westerns. He loved spending time with his friends and family. Scott was predeceased by his parents. Surviving family members include his children, Scott Thurber Jr. and his wife, Michelle, Dean Thurber and his wife, Bessie Elliott, Jessie Ryan, Linda Pitkin and her husband, Rob, Frank Elwell, David Elwell, Fred Elwell and Ray Elwell; brother, Sidney Thurber and his wife, Diane; sisters, Carolyn Greenwood and Laura Ryan and her husband, Walter; 38 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren; aunts, Rebecca Holden and Jeanette Ring; many extended family members, and his good friend, Joe Jennings. A private burial will be held in East Unity Cemetery. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, starting at 2 p.m. at his niece Andrea's house at 118 Hurd Road, Newport. Newton-Bartlett Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.