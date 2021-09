While we're major proponents of strength training here at ETNT Mind+Body, we're also major proponents of simply mixing up your routine and trying all sorts of things. After all, as we've reported in the past, one of the surefire ways you'll slack on your workouts is by doing the same workout over and over. Whether you're doing different exercises on different days, mixing up your daily runs by adding different intensities and supplemental exercises, or simply trying new sports (golf, anyone?), keeping your workouts fun and fresh is paramount.