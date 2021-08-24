Pickleball at Patterson Park

On the weekend of July 18 and 19, the city of Troy, along with the Hobart Arena Recreation Department hosted its first-ever pickleball tournament. We want to thank Alli Schiffer and Reed Gibson from the Rec Department for their hard work in organizing and carrying out this tournament. All games were to be played at Duke Park but with rainy weather forecasted on Saturday, the games were moved indoors to the Robinson Branch of the Miami County YMCA. A huge thank you goes out to Jim McMaken, Donn Craig and the staff at the “Y” for accommodating us on short notice. The Sunday games were played at Duke as scheduled, with a large contingent of not just players participating but spectators as well.