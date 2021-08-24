Pickleball at Patterson Park

NDSU football’s highly publicized quarterback battle has finally reached its conclusion, with head coach Matt Entz tabbing junior Quincy Patterson as the starter in a long-awaited decision. The transfer from Virginia Tech held off sophomore Cam Miller, who appeared in eight games and started the two spring season playoff games for the Bison, and freshman Cole Payton. The Chicago native and former four-star recruit Patterson appeared in seven games during the 2019 season for the Hokies, averaging nearly five yards per rush and totaling four touchdowns. He joined the program this past spring and has been practicing with the team since, but could not participate in the spring 2021 season action due to transfer rules. Patterson follows in a long line of athletic dual-threat quarterbacks for NDSU, where fundamental elements of past offenses have featured designed QB runs, bootlegs and rollouts, and extending plays outside when the pocket collapses. The Bison are also hoping Patterson provides more robust production through the air, as NDSU QBs averaged just over 120 yards per game and only 9 passing touchdowns in 10 games last season.
