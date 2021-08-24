Cancel
San Diego Navy Sailor Arrested for Sending Lewd Pictures to Minor: Rancho Cucamonga Police

By Aleah Jarin
NBC San Diego
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA San Diego Navy sailor was arrested over the weekend for sending lewd pictures to a minor, Rancho Cucamonga police reported. Deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department conducted an investigation and said evidence led police to believe the suspect, Jesse Anthony Martinez, 31, may have previously met with and engaged in sexual acts with other teenage girls in San Diego and/or the Rancho Cucamonga and Ontario area.

