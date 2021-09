The 31st Annual USTA Long Island Awards Dinner is set for Wednesday, September 22 at Chateau Briand Caterers in Westbury. USTA Eastern's Long Island Region is thrilled to announce the return of its Awards Dinner this September. The 31st celebration of Long Island’s tennis community will be held on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Chateau Briand Caterers in Westbury, N.Y. With this event, the Long Island Region looks forward to recognizing the achievements of individuals, facilities and organizations who have gone above and beyond, both on the court and off. Some awardees will be honored for their tennis play and/or rankings, while our Prestigious and Excellence award recipients are nominated by the Long Island tennis community. Please register by September 8 to attend the awards dinner.