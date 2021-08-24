Cancel
WWE

Paul Wight explains how he signed for AEW

By Evan Lewis
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAEW Dark: Elevation commentator Paul Wight is set to make his in-ring return at AEW All Out. To many, it seemed impossible to imagine the former Big Show stepping away from WWE. But it happened and the World’s Largest Athlete has since explained how it went down. Paul Wight, while...

Related
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Ric Flair Debuting In AEW With WCW Icon?

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was recently granted a release from WWE after he had requested for the same. Since then he has been making appearances in different promotions. He walked Andrade El Idolo to the ring at AAA TripleMania while recently he made an appearance at NWA 73. Rumors recently fueled up that he might be headed to AEW soon.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Paul Wight Recalls WWE Having Him Turn Down Role In Oscar Winning Movie

AEW wrestler and commentator Paul Wight joined Insight With Chris Van Vliet to talk about his career. A big talking point was Wight revealing who created the name ‘Big Show’, and the fact that he wasn’t high on the ring name at first. “That was Vince,” Wight said. “When I...
WWEComicBook

CM Punk's AEW Arrival Draws Huge Ratings for AEW Rampage

The ratings are in for this past week's AEW Rampage, and it looks like CM Punk's arrival in All Elite Wrestling was a massive draw for the young promotion. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, the one-hour episode brought in a viewership of 1.129 million and a 0.53 rating. That's the highest rating in the target demographic for any AEW show aside from AEW Dynamite's premiere back in October 2019. It also puts AEW's second show in the same league as last week's Monday Night Raw (0.55) and the episode of Friday Night SmackDown that aired right before it (0.57).
NFLWrestling-edge.com

Adam Cole Money Offer Leaked By WWE Star

WWE’s Pat McAfee has offered Adam Cole $22,000 a year to work for him. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was recently released from WWE after he had asked for his release. He had made an appearance at AAA TripleMania being in the corner of his son-in-law and AEW star Andrade El Idolo. He had also expressed his desire to get back inside the squared circle for another run. He recently wore his ring gear to film a video for AEW President Tony Khan’s NFL team the Jacksonville Jaguars. Keith Lee ‘Pulled’ From Smackdown For Surprising Reason.
WWEComicBook

Watch: CM Punk Hits His First Go To Sleep in an AEW Ring

CM Punk delivered his first Go To Sleep since arriving in AEW on this week's AEW Dynamite, planting Jeff Park after 2.0 and Daniel Garcia interrupted his promo. Punk was talking about his upcoming debut against Darby Allin when the three heels hit the ring and attacked him, prompting Allin and Sting to make the save. The three men all hit their respective finishers before Sting cut a promo, declaring he would not be ringside for Sunday's Punk vs. Allin match at All Out out of respect to both men.
WWE411mania.com

Tony Khan: ‘I Do Try to Build Stars for the Future’

– During a recent guest appearance on Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan spoke about comparing the AEW roster to WCW’s in 1997 and 1998. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Tony Khan on the AEW roster to WCW in 1997: “I don’t want to compare our roster to...
WWEComicBook

Tony Khan Explains Why AEW's Current Roster Reminds Him of WCW 1997

AEW president Tony Khan has said in previous interviews that he doesn't want All Elite Wrestling to be viewed as "the next WCW," but that doesn't mean he doesn't see similarities between the two promotions. During his latest appearance on Busted Open Radio, Khan explained why he sees similarities between the current AEW roster and what WCW had back in 1997 when WCW Monday Nitro was consistently beating WWF's Monday Night Raw in the "Monday Night Wars." At that point, WCW's roster had its fair share of established stars like Hollywood Hogan, Sting, Randy Savage, Kevin Nash and Scott Hall but also had plenty of promising, young talent like Eddie Guerrero, Chris Jericho, Chris Benoit and Rey Mysterio.
WWEComicBook

Tony Khan Explains Why AEW Works With So Many Other Wrestling Companies

When AEW president Tony Khan opened the "forbidden door" back in late 2020 it effectively created an entire network of professional wrestling promotions sharing its wrestlers. In the past year alone AEW has collaborated with Impact Wrestling, the National Wrestling Alliance, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Game Changer Wrestling and Lucha Libre AAA, leading to such moments as Kenny Omega becoming the "Belt Collector," KENTA invading AEW Dynamite, the NWA Women's World Championship and the IWGP United States Championship being defended on Dynamite, Nick Gage fighting Chris Jericho in a televised deathmatch and Christian Cage winning the Impact World Championship on AEW Rampage's premiere episode.
WWEbleedingcool.com

Is Ric Flair Headed to AEW? Plus: More Wrestling News and Gossip

Does a WWE memo prove Adam Cole is done with the company? How many times did Vince McMahon rip up the script of this week's Monday Night Raw? Which former ECW and WWE star is set to debut at MLW Fightland? And what has caused Chris Jericho to reject Trumpism and require vaccines for the upcoming Jericho Cruise? All that and more wrestling news awaits.
WWEComicBook

Watch: Tony Khan Furious With The Elite Following AEW Dynamite

This week's AEW Dynamite ended with Kenny Omega and the rest of The Elite brutally attacking Christian Cage and The Lucha Bros. Following The Young Bucks and Good Brothers' victory in an eight-man tag match, Omega came down to the ring and announced he had stolen the keys to the stadium's control room from Tony Khan and had Don Callis lower the Steel Cage suspended above the ring. This gave the heels the perfect chance to beat down their All Out opponents while preventing anyone from the locker room from interfering.
WWEPosted by
The Spun

Former Pro Wrestling Star Has Reportedly Died At 62

Bobby Eaton, one of greatest and most well-known tag team wrestlers of all time, died on Wednesday night. He was 62. Eaton’s death was announced by his sister Debbie in a Facebook post early Thursday morning. “I never wanted to have to post this, but my Little Brother Beautiful Bobby...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon Demands ‘Burial’ Of Top WWE Diva

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was reportedly the brain behind the return of Becky Lynch, who has been away from the company for a year due to pregnancy. She went on to challenge Bianca Belair for the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam as Sasha Banks who was scheduled for the match could not compete. ‘The Man’ shockingly squashed Bianca Belair and the decision of the outcome for the way it happened was lambasted.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Braun Strowman Signs Massive New Contract

Will AEW or Impact ‘get these hands?!’ WWE released former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman to the shock of many within the WWE Universe earlier this year. This has led fans everywhere to speculate what would be next for the former leader of the ‘Strowman Express’ and while people have speculated both All Elite Wrestling and Impact Wrestling, it appears that you won’t have to wait much longer. Braun Strowman recently ‘ripped off’ this top AEW star.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Nia Jax Gets In ‘Real Fight’ With Charlotte Flair

Mick Foley tweeted, “Just wondering…WTF was up with that Nia Jax vs. Charlotte Flair match?” Many fans pointed out that it appeared to turn into a real fight. Sasha Banks defended her Smackdown Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair on Night One of WrestleMania 37, in its main event. It was a historic match as the two competitors gave it their all including the kitchen sink in order to win the match. Ultimately, it was Bianca Belair who emerged victorious in the title match and became the new Smackdown Women’s Champion in the process. The two also had a genuine moment where they shed tears in the ring. Sasha Banks also leaked a photo after cancelling a match.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Alexa Bliss To Leave WWE For New Job?

Alexa Bliss is currently a mainstay on Monday Night RAW as she had been teaming up with Bray Wyatt and were engaged in a feud with Randy Orton. The Fiend remains one of the most unique characters to have ever stepped foot inside the squared circle. Bray Wyatt’s latest iteration made its in-ring debut back at 2019’s SummerSlam pay-per-view again Finn Balor, where he won in a squash match. Alexa Bliss also debuted a hot Fiend look in her latest photo on social media.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Details On What Happened Between Nia Jax & Charlotte Flair On WWE Raw

As seen on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Oklahoma City, OK at the Chesapeake Energy Arena on the USA Network, Nia Jax got a win over WWE Raw Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair in a non-title match. It was a rough match and with spots messed up or...

