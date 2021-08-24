Paul Wight explains how he signed for AEW

AEW president Tony Khan has said in previous interviews that he doesn't want All Elite Wrestling to be viewed as "the next WCW," but that doesn't mean he doesn't see similarities between the two promotions. During his latest appearance on Busted Open Radio, Khan explained why he sees similarities between the current AEW roster and what WCW had back in 1997 when WCW Monday Nitro was consistently beating WWF's Monday Night Raw in the "Monday Night Wars." At that point, WCW's roster had its fair share of established stars like Hollywood Hogan, Sting, Randy Savage, Kevin Nash and Scott Hall but also had plenty of promising, young talent like Eddie Guerrero, Chris Jericho, Chris Benoit and Rey Mysterio.