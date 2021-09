We live in a time where the studio comedy is gasping for air. As the models for both theatrical and home video movie releases are in massive flux, movie studios stopped investing a lot of money into pure comedies, which thrived off those previous models. Sure, comedy still occurs in film, but it’s always a secondary feature to the film’s primary genre, be it action, horror, science fiction, or thriller. If a true comedy is made, chances are the mandate is to make it cheap and fast, relying heavily on hiring adept improvisers to hopefully come up with some decent gags on set. While comedy struggles to hold on for dear life, one of its subgenres has basically been buried six feet underground for a while now: the parody film.