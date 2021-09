After the dullest academic year on record, the UK’s university students finally have something to look forward to: the prospect of police raiding their halls for drugs. Last week, reported The Times, Home Secretary Priti Patel told police chiefs that they need to combat cocaine use on campuses, with raids during freshers’ week being considered “to drive home the message”. While this tactic might make it appear something is being done to tackle rising levels of drug misuse, harm reduction experts and students have criticised it as an absolutely terrible idea.