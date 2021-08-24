Cancel
Columbiana County, OH

Columbiana County write-in candidates certified

Salem News Online
 9 days ago

LISBON — A handful of write-in candidates submitted their declarations of intent to run in the November general election. Monday was the filing deadline at the Columbiana County Board of Elections for write-in candidates. According to Ohio Revised Code, any person wanting to be a write-in candidate must file a declaration of intent to be a write-in candidate. Only write-in candidates who have filed a valid declaration of intent will have votes counted on Nov. 2.

