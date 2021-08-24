Cancel
Rotary Club #14 Meeting | Speaker: Dr. Jeffrey Gold

 9 days ago

Jeffrey P. Gold, M.D., is a nationally recognized leader and tireless advocate for transforming higher education, academic medicine and health care delivery. He became the eighth chancellor of the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC), Vice President of the University of Nebraska System and the chair the board of UNMC’s principle clinical care academic health system partner, the Nebraska Medicine Health System, in January of 2014. In July of 2021, Dr. Gold also was named the Provost and Executive Vice President of the University of Nebraska System in addition to his ongoing UNMC/Nebraska Medicine ongoing responsibilities. In this role, Dr. Gold is the chief academic officer of the University of Nebraska System and liaison to the Board of Regents for Academic Affairs.

