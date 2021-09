Hudson Catholic has been one of the best teams in the state in recent years, recording a winning percentage of .750 or better in each of the last six seasons. The team lost some key players, but perhaps more significant is the departure of 12-year head coach Fernando Colon, who after last season accepted the head coaching position at Bloomfield College. One of Colon’s former star players, Katria Stewart, who holds the single-season kill record at the school with 444, has taken the reigns at Hudson Catholic and will look to continue the program’s winning ways after spending last season as an assistant coach. Stewart will benefit from the return of the team’s main hitter and setter from a season ago, with Kiannisha Santiago (109 kills) and Rachel Hennessey (203 assists) each looking to make Stewart’s first year run smoothly and hopefully put together another solid record.