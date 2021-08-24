WALTER pays tribute to Brock Lesnar

Saturday's WWE SummerSlam event closed out with Brock Lesnar making his surprise return to the company and confronting Universal Champion Roman Reigns, prompting "The Tribal Chief" to retreat with Paul Heyman. Reigns then appeared on this week's The Bump and was asked about that confrontation. Reigns dismissed Lesnar as being any kind of legitimate threat to his title reign, saying (h/t WrestleZone), "I think he wanted to get the best look possible at what's going on here, the most dominant Universal Champion to ever do this thing. I think he sees the Island of Relevancy just like John Cena did. He's just coming with like a farmer/butcher outlook as opposed to being the Hollywood guy. But yeah it just goes to show all this work, this foundation of greatness that I've been laying down, what the Bloodline's been doing, continually showing everybody that we're number one.