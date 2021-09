More than a century ago, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that mandatory vaccination is a permissible exercise of governmental authority in response to a public health crisis. Writing for the majority in Jacobson v. Massachusetts, Justice John Marshall Harlan explained that “the rights of the individual in respect of his liberty may at times, under the pressure of great dangers, be subjected to such restraint, to be enforced by reasonable regulations, as the safety of the general public may demand.” In other words, the Court found it well within the purview of the government — in this case the city of Cambridge — to enact and enforce a vaccine mandate to curb a smallpox outbreak that killed hundreds of Massachusetts residents between 1901 and 1903.