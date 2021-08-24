Goshen police recover firearms, drugs in search
SALEM — A Salem man is in custody after Goshen Police District executed a search warrant at a home east of town over the weekend, finding weapons and drugs. Mark Razo, 38, Salem, was arrested on a warrant out of Columbiana County, with additional charges pending lab results, after officers responded to the home in the area of Salem Unity and Lisbon roads Saturday afternoon in response to billowing smoke that smelled of burnt trash coming from the residence on the northeast corner of the road.www.salemnews.net
