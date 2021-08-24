Cancel
Nashua, NH

Luetta M. ‘Lue’ Kaminski

Nashua Telegraph
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuetta M. “Lue” Kaminski, 89, of Nashua, passed away Friday morning, August 20, 2021 at Fairview Nursing Home in Hudson, following a short period of declining health. Lue was born on October 14, 1931, one of six children of the late Joseph and Rose Lang. She and her five younger siblings were raised on the family farm outside of Haverhill, Iowa. A graduate of Van Cleve High School in 1949, Lue joked that she was in the top ten of her class (there were only 8 other graduates that year). In 1955, she married a young US Air Force lieutenant, Paul P. Kaminski, Sr., and together they raised four children while living the military life in states from Massachusetts to California. In the late 1960s during the tumult of the Vietnam War, she appeared twice as a guest on the Phil Donahue Show representing military families. During one show, she garnered attention by reaching across the national divide to invite an antiwar activist to dinner at her home. Lue remained active in politics and was featured with the family dog in People magazine (March 1984) as she hosted Joan Mondale in her home.

