Nashua, NH

William Gordon Machell

Nashua Telegraph
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliam Gordon Machell, a nuclear physicist, Mensa member and longtime resident of Nashua, NH passed away peacefully on August 20, 2021, at the age of 93. He was born in Lunenburg, Essex, VT on September 26, 1927. He was the son of Arthur Raymond Machell and Lillian May McIntyre. William was a supportive husband, brother, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was married on April 13, 1949 to Lura Mae Bixby (deceased). He was proud of his two brothers, Arthur Raymond Machell, Jr. and David Norman Machell, both deceased. He is survived by his three children: Linda Stockdale and her husband Alan of Providence, RI, Sandra Walsh of Sarasota, FL, and Dr. John Machell and his wife Sandy of Hollis, NH. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Evan Sicuranza and his wife Katy Westport, Jenna Sicuranza, Shan Patterson, Colin Walsh and his wife Sarah Walsh, Cameron Machell and Colton Machell. He had four great grandchildren: Chandler Patterson, Reese Patterson, Michele Perkins, and Finley Walsh. William was known by my many names, Mike, Bill, Gordon, Uncle Gordie, and Grandpa.

