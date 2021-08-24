Creation of new energy department reinvents PUC

CONCORD — One of the outcomes of the New Hampshire Legislature’s adoption of House Bill 2 was the creation of a new cabinet-level Department of Energy that brought together the Office of Strategic Initiatives, the Public Utilities Commission, the Site Evaluation Committee, the Office of the Consumer Advocate, and the Energy Efficiency & Sustainable Energy Board. In doing so, the planning and policy functions of the PUC were transferred to the new DOE, allowing the commission to focus on its regulatory mission.