Concord, NH

Creation of new energy department reinvents PUC

Nashua Telegraph
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCONCORD — One of the outcomes of the New Hampshire Legislature’s adoption of House Bill 2 was the creation of a new cabinet-level Department of Energy that brought together the Office of Strategic Initiatives, the Public Utilities Commission, the Site Evaluation Committee, the Office of the Consumer Advocate, and the Energy Efficiency & Sustainable Energy Board. In doing so, the planning and policy functions of the PUC were transferred to the new DOE, allowing the commission to focus on its regulatory mission.

#Energy Efficiency#New Energy#Sustainable Energy#House#Doe#State#Puc Board#The Puc Staff#A Department Of Energy#Osi#The Commission
