Final Salem Summer Concert to feature The Wrangler Band

The last concert of the 2021 Salem Summer Concert Season will feature The Wrangler Band whose music ranges from classic to modern country rock music at 6 p.m. Sunday at the bandshell in Waterworth Memorial Park. The musicians in this popular group are two brothers, a sister and a friend. The public is invited to attend this fun concert. Admission is free. Tickets will be sold for a 50/50 drawing and prizes donated by local businesses. Attendees are reminded to bring lawn chairs. A food vendor will be available to purchase food and soft drinks. Parking is accessible from North Lincoln Avenue off of Sunset Boulevard and by entering Waterworth Memorial Park at Superior Avenue. For information call the Salem Parks and Recreation Department at 330-271-8913. (Submitted photo)