Mesa, Ariz. - After a canceled 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the MCC Thunderbirds women's soccer team will return to the field for the 2021 season. Andrew Guarneri has been the head coach of the women's soccer team since 2008 and is very much looking forward to this upcoming season. "I am very excited that we will get the opportunity to be on the field again this fall," says Coach Guarneri. "It reminds us that we can't take things for granted and that we should be appreciative of the opportunities we are allowed to have. I know that for a lot of these young ladies, they really missed having the chance to play last year and they are ready to compete."