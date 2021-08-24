Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Coastal Bay, Inland Bay, Inland Gulf, Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 21:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Calhoun; Coastal Bay; Inland Bay; Inland Gulf; Liberty; Washington Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Gulf, northeastern Bay and southwestern Calhoun Counties in the Panhandle of Florida, southwestern Liberty County in Big Bend of Florida and southeastern Washington Counties in the Panhandle of Florida through 200 AM EDT/100 AM CDT/ At 130 AM EDT/1230 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 18 miles northeast of Lynn Haven to near Stonemill Creek to 11 miles east of Wewahitchka to 17 miles southeast of Blountstown. Movement was southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Stonemill Creek, Orange, Wewahitchka, Honeyville, Fountain, Vilas, Chipola Cutoff, Singer Road, Jensen Place, Bayou George, Central City, Camp Flowers, Red Hill, Gainer Spring, Scotts Ferry, Bennett, Youngstown, Kern, Kinard and Nixon Garden. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH