Event Calendar

Being the first in your family to go to college means you must be a pioneer, blazing your own trail and finding your way through the experience with no markers to follow. In recognition of National Hispanic Heritage Month, the university will present a panel discussion focusing on the personal journeys of three Latinx women who navigated their way through higher education as first-generation students and chose a career related to the field of education. They will talk about the challenges they faced as students and the challenges faced today by the students they work with in their respective roles.