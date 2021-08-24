Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hempstead, NY

Event Calendar

hofstra.edu
 10 days ago

Hofstra University is pleased to have the public join us for some of our on-campus events, which are held for the benefit of our students. Please be aware, when attending events during the school year, when classes are in session, parking is often limited on South Campus to faculty and students. There is additional parking available on North Campus, approximately a 10-minute walk from Adams Playhouse, through the Student Center and over the unispan. Thank you for your cooperation.

events.hofstra.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hempstead, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
Hempstead, NY
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stem Education#Race#Unispan#Renaissance#South Asian#Virtual Manhattan#Test Volleyball#Hofstra Field Hockey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
Tennessee StateEast Tennessean

ETSU Diversity Educators promote campus inclusion

At the heart of a campus that is built on the idea of promoting the variegation and inclusion of its students, the East Tennessee State University Diversity Educators is an emerging organization that invites undergraduates to learn about identity, culture and the changing world around them. Students involved in the...
Societyumgc.edu

National Hispanic Heritage Month Event

Being the first in your family to go to college means you must be a pioneer, blazing your own trail and finding your way through the experience with no markers to follow. In recognition of National Hispanic Heritage Month, the university will present a panel discussion focusing on the personal journeys of three Latinx women who navigated their way through higher education as first-generation students and chose a career related to the field of education. They will talk about the challenges they faced as students and the challenges faced today by the students they work with in their respective roles.
Collegessuunews.net

Fall 2021 Campus COVID-19 Information

We are looking forward to a vibrant fall semester and having students back on campus in just over a week. We are also very concerned for the health, safety, and well-being of every member of the SUU family. SUU operates under the direction and guidance of a number of entities including the Utah State Legislature, the Utah System of Higher Education, the U.S. Department of Education, the Utah Department of Health, the Southwest Department of Health, and various accrediting bodies.
Educationjewishobservernashville.org

Akiva and JMS’ New School Year is Off to a Great Start

On August 9th, Akiva students began the 2021-2022 school year - Akiva's 68th academic year. Students were all smiles as they reunited with old friends, met some new friends, and explored their classrooms and school. Students, parents, and faculty are looking forward to a year of learning, growth, and success.
Millersville, PAmillersville.edu

Career Resources for Students and Alumni

In March of last year Experiential Learning and Career Management at Millersville University quickly adapted to make sure that the services it provides for students continued despite the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the challenges this past year has brought, ELCM staff members have been working remotely, including organizing...
Raleigh, NCpiratemedia1.com

ECU, Wake Tech partnership promotes accessibility

As East Carolina University and Wake Tech Community College’s (WTCC) co-locational partnership plan to launch in the spring 2022 semester, ECU and WTCC faculty are hopeful that the Bachelor of Science in Industrial Technology (BSIT) Associate of Applied Science (AAS) transfer program will increase learning opportunities and promote student success in the Raleigh, North Carolina, area.
San Marcos, CAcsusmchronicle.com

CSUSM campus open to students, faculty and staff for fall semester

Cal State San Marcos welcomes back students and faculty to campus following a year and a half of online instruction due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although the campus is open to students, faculty and staff, CSUSM continues to offer virtual classes for students who prefer to stay safe at home. The university requires all individuals to use masks indoors—regardless of vaccination status—to prevent COVID-19 from spreading.
Chapel Hill, NCunc.edu

UNC and Duke Area Studies Centers Host Cultural Kitchen Series for NC Educators

The UNC-Chapel Hill and Duke University area studies centers connected with North Carolina educators in kitchens across the state in three virtual Cultural Kitchen sessions that explored dishes from Latin America, Southeast Asia and North Africa. The series served as a creative program to engage audiences virtually in hands-on learning about area studies and culture.
Charitiespfonline.com

CCAI Finishing Education Foundation Presents 2021 Scholarships

The Chemical Coaters Association International Finishing Education Foundation (CCAIFEF), aa 501 (c)(3) tax-exempt charitable organization established by the Chemical Coaters Association International (CCAI), has announced its 2021 scholarship recipients, awarding a total of $17,500 in scholarships to ten deserving students. Applications from qualified students were reviewed by the CCAIFEF Board of Directors, who determined this year’s scholarship winners.
Educationmetrokids.com

10 Commandments for a Great School Year

1. Thou shalt set a proper bedtime. It can be difficult to transition from the long, fun-filled days of summer to the more rigid schedule of fall. Start a week or two early. Get back into the habit of going to bed early and rising at the appropriate time. Maybe even add 15 or 20 minutes to the morning scramble time to ease the pressure. Select clothing the night before. Eat breakfast together. Your children will arrive at school ready to start the day.
Norman, OKNews On 6

University Of Oklahoma Officials Discuss Mask Mandates

While University of Oklahoma president Joseph Harroz recognizes masks are the university’s main weapon to stop the spread of COVID-19, he said they will not require them, for now. "To stay together, we must do everything we can to protect ourselves and each other," said University President Joseph Harroz. "Simply...
Indianapolis, INInside Indiana Business

IDOE Developing Student Success Dashboard

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Department of Education is developing a new framework and dashboard to help monitor the state’s success in educating students and preparing them for life after high school graduation. The IDOE says the Indiana Graduates Prepared to Succeed system hopes to provide a comprehensive view of school and student performance. The Indiana General Assembly directed the IDOE and the State Board of Education to develop a dashboard that “promotes transparency and multiple student measures, including longitudinal measures.”
Educationmegadoctornews.com

Student Face Masks Add Layer of Protection as School Year Begins

As the in-person school year begins, many parents are experiencing uneasiness and uncertainty about mask wearing for students. This week, the Department of Education initiated investigations into five states who have bans on universal mask mandates in schools. The following Cornell University experts are available to weigh in on masking...
Wayne County, NYwaynepost.com

BULLETIN BOARD: Calendar of events

AUG. 18-31 Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Mondays-Fridays through Aug. 31, Wayne County Department of Aging & Youth, 1519 Nye Road, Lyons. For Wayne County residents ages 60 and older who meet eligibility requirements. Pick up a booklet of five, $4 farmers market coupons on a first come, first served basis. For information: 315-946-5624.
Havre, MTHavre Daily News

Community Events Calendar

Bullhook Blossoms Garden Club will meet at 2 p.m. in the home of Vicki Neideregger with hosts Vicki Neideregger and Susan Billmayer. The club will tour two yards and the community gardens. Burger Feed fundraiser, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Eagles Club. Meal includes salad, baked beans, chips and all the fixings with...
Rollingwood, TXAustin American-Statesman

Calendar of events for Westlake area

Note: In response to concerns about the coronavirus, area events may be subject to cancellation, postponement or attendance limits. Please contact organizers to confirm event details. Aug. 24. Tuesday Storytime: 10:30 a.m. via Zoom, hosted by the Westbank Libraries. An American Sign Language interpreter will join to interpret stories and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy