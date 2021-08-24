Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grant, Morton by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 00:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grant; Morton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT/MIDNIGHT MDT/ FOR SOUTH CENTRAL MORTON AND EAST CENTRAL GRANT COUNTIES At 1228 AM CDT/1128 PM MDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southeast of Carson, or 21 miles east of Elgin, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. This severe storm will be near Flasher around 100 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include St. Gertrude, Raleigh, and Leith. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH