Medina, OH

Medina school board notes passing of high school cross country coach Milt Place

By Alyssa Alfano, special to cleveland.com
 9 days ago
MEDINA, Ohio -- The community is mourning the sudden death Sunday (Aug. 22) of longtime Medina High School boys cross country coach and retired teacher Milt Place. Place, who started out as a runner himself at Adams State University and was part of that school’s 1971 national championship team, came to Medina in 1992 and had coached his teams to many district and regional titles, including a state championship.

Cleveland, OH
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

