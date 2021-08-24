Medina school board notes passing of high school cross country coach Milt Place

As a parent of three children in the Brecksville-Broadview Heights schools, I was disappointed our district decided not to require masks inside all school buildings. This contradicted the guidance of medical experts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; American Academy of Pediatrics, and Ohio Department of Health who recommend universal masking for all individuals inside school buildings regardless of vaccination status. Recently, Gov. Mike DeWine urged all Ohio school districts to require universal masking, as well.