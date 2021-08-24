HARL CLARK ROGERS JR., 83, of Huntington, W.Va., met his Heavenly Father on Saturday, August 21, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was born July 9, 1938, in Huntington, a son of the late Harl Clark Rogers and Dorothy Ferguson Rogers. One son, Michael Rogers, also preceded him in death. Clark was a retired produce inspector. Survivors include his wife of 33 wonderful years, Barbara Whitley Rogers; two daughters, Laura Huang (Howard) of Atlanta, Ga., Robin Rogers Mazo (Marc) of Clearwater, Fla.; two sisters, Laura Lowe-Sullivan and Virginia Rodgers, both of Florida; three grandchildren, Danielle Mazo, Amanda and Evelyn Huang; two stepchildren, David Bruce Skinner (Kristie) and Sheila Hagley (George); four stepgrandchildren, Amber, Nicholas, Alexander and Sierra. His greatest joy was bowling, serving on several leagues. Private family visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary. Private graveside services will be conducted by Dr. Kermit Taylor. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.