ARLINGTON, Texas — It might have been the 79th loss of the season for the Texas Rangers, but it's the kind of loss that's easier to bear for a rebuilding team. The Rangers fell to the Seattle Mariners in 11 innings by a score of 9-8 on Thursday, concluding the season series between the two clubs. The Rangers were behind for the majority of the game, trailing as much as 6-0 in the third inning. Facing a 7-2 deficit heading into the ninth inning, the Rangers refused to quit.