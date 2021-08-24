Cancel
Tucson, AZ

Tucson photographers remember Bob Tenor

By Greg Bradbury
KGUN 9 On Your Side
 9 days ago
Back in 2014, Bob Tenor was just starting out with photography when he met Greg Wyckoff.

Wyckoff and Tenor quickly became close friends and traveled all around Arizona to take pictures.

"Whenever I said Bob lets go let's get in the car, he was always there for me," Wyckoff said. "We were always side by side. He was my navigator, my best friend."

In no time, Tenor went from a newcomer to a seasoned veteran.

"He just got better and better and better," Wyckoff said.

During this time, Tenor joined a number of photography groups in Tucson. The Tucson Storm Chasers and the Tucson Milky Way Chasers were two of the groups he became a valued member of.

"He was always at the meetups, if he said he was going to be there be," Shawna Cadwell, leader of the Tucson Milky Way Chasers group said. "If somebody needed to borrow a lens, he was more than willing to hand over a lens to help someone out."

During this time, he met and made an impact on many photographers in the area. He even met his girlfriend while shooting the milky way.

"He was the most wonderful man I have ever met. We instantly fell in love," Marta Toci said. "Love at first sight."

Toci says Bob saw the world differently.

"When he saw a scene he saw the layers, the composition, the light, the story behind it," Toci said.

Bob Tenor will be missed by the photography community in Tucson. He was 64 and the cause of death is unknown.

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 On Your Side, updated throughout the day.

