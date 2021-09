PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh saw a lot of rain in the past two days — about a month’s worth to be percise. The two-day total of rain at the Pittsburgh International Airport was 3.3 inches. That’s also the normal monthly total of rain for September in Pittsburgh. Wednesday saw 2.31 inches of rain, a whopping 70 percent of the monthly normal rainfall that we see in September. The Climate Prediction Center is predicting a solid chance for us to see more rain than average for this month, and it’s easy to see why. They also forecast temperatures that will be close...