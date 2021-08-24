Commentary: John A. Tures and Chase Davis - Vaccinations not necessarily Red State, Blue State issue

Joe Biden often gets emotional when he speaks.When he speaks about the military, or about his son Beau, or about other things that matter to him dearly, he gets particularly animated.On Tuesday, a day after Biden oversaw the final evacuation of US troops and civilians from Afghanistan and in doing so turned the page of two decades of history, he defended his actions.His speech from the White House, that nudged past 25 minutes, was his most impassioned defence yet, not only of the decision to bring those troops home, but of the manner in which he did so.“I was not...