William Contreras in Braves’ lineup for Monday’s opener against Yankees

By Talking Chop
chatsports.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Braves will give William Contreras another start behind the plate against the Yankees on Monday, giving the young backstop more opportunity to showcase for a September roster spot before Travis d’Arnaud returns from the paternity list. Contreras has been inconsistent this season, but the matchup against left-hander Jordan Montgomery could be beneficial. In addition, Guillermo Heredia will start in center field as his numbers against left-handed pitching have been solid. Joc Pederson will come off the bench, but could be a late-inning weapon against a Yankees bullpen with multiple weapons from the right side. Here is the full Atlanta attack:

