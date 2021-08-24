Mariners' Paul Sewald: Trusted in the ninth again
Sewald saved Monday's 5-3 victory over the Athletics, striking out one in a clean ninth. After Seattle scored three in the top of the inning, Sewald entered in the ninth and slammed the door on the middle of Oakland's order. The 31-year-old has had himself quite the week since returning from the paternity list Tuesday, recording a win, three saves and a hold in five innings, and appears to be leading Seattle's closer committee while Diego Castillo is sidelined.www.cbssports.com
