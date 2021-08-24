Cancel
MLB

Mariners' Paul Sewald: Trusted in the ninth again

 9 days ago

Sewald saved Monday's 5-3 victory over the Athletics, striking out one in a clean ninth. After Seattle scored three in the top of the inning, Sewald entered in the ninth and slammed the door on the middle of Oakland's order. The 31-year-old has had himself quite the week since returning from the paternity list Tuesday, recording a win, three saves and a hold in five innings, and appears to be leading Seattle's closer committee while Diego Castillo is sidelined.

NFLPosted by
The Spun

Pittsburgh Steelers Reportedly Signing Veteran Safety

Just a few months after the 2020 season came to a close, the Las Vegas Raiders added a familiar face to their roster this offseason, signing safety Karl Joseph to a new deal. It was a move that clearly received Jon Gruden‘s approval. When asked what Joseph brings to the Raiders’ defense, Gruden said “Leadership. Versatility. And professionalism.”

