Aug. 23-29: Results from the Mariners, Hops and Canadians and other baseball news.Here's a daily tracker of baseball results and news: MONDAY, AUG. 23 Pro baseball Mariners 5, Athletics 3 — A day after hitting a ninth-inning homer to tie it and then an 11th-inning single to push Seattle ahead of Houston (in an eventual win), Ty France came through in the clutch again. Seattle rallied from 2-0 down, and tied it 3-3 when France hit a homer off Lou Trivino to lead off the ninth inning. Jake Bauers later gave Seattle the lead with a two-out, two-run single. Paul Sewald set down the Athletics in order in the bottom of the inning to close out the game. Yan Gomes homered for Oakland, but the Athletics' 2-0 lead was erased by Mitch Haniger's two-run homer. But, Matt Olson put Oakland back up with a homer.