MLB

Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Posts quality start

 9 days ago

Gonzales pitched six innings in Monday's 5-3 win over Oakland, allowing three runs on five hits with two strikeouts. He didn't factor into the decision. Gonzales needed only 90 pitches to complete an efficient six innings and was actually in line for the loss until Seattle rallied with three runs in the top of the ninth to eke out the win. The 29-year-old lefty has now limited his baserunners to five or fewer in four of his five August starts, though he also has surpassed five strikeouts in just one of those outings. Gonzales is expected to take the mound next against Kansas City on Sunday.

