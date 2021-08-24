Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Blasts 29th long ball

CBS Sports
 9 days ago

Haniger went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and two strikeouts in a 5-3 triumph against Oakland on Monday. Haniger took Oakland starter Paul Blackburn 428-feet deep to center in the sixth inning to get Seattle on the board for his lone success in the game. The home run was Haniger's third in his last five games, though he's just 4-for-24 over his last seven contests and is batting .222 in August.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariners#Long Ball#Seattle#Blasts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBchatsports.com

Mariners Should Trade Mitch Haniger for Padres’ Blake Snell in 2022

May 22, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; Seattle Mariners right fielder Mitch Haniger (17) is congratulated by third base coach Manny Acta (14) after hitting a home run against the San Diego Padres during the third inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports. The Seattle Mariners will...
MLBMLB

'Grateful': Haniger on career-high 27 homers

HOUSTON -- Mitch Haniger is so insulated in his meticulous daily routine that he rarely has time for reflection. But Friday offered one. Seattle’s 30-year-old right fielder crushed his 27th homer of this bounce-back season one day prior in Thursday’s dramatic victory over the Rangers, which marked a new career high. His previous benchmark was in 2018, when he earned his first and only All-Star bid. A case could’ve been made that he deserved a nod again this year, which underscored just how far he’s come from three surgeries that sidelined him for 666 days of regular-season action.
MLBLongview Daily News

After missing almost two seasons, Mariners' Mitch Haniger hits career high in home runs

HOUSTON — A year ago, Mitch Haniger couldn’t have felt more removed from the Mariners and baseball. Late offseason surgeries to his groin and back in the weeks leading up to spring training of 2020 were going to keep him sidelined until at least mid-July. When COVID-19 shut down sports for three months, forcing baseball to return with a shortened 60-game season, the Mariners decided to have Haniger sit out the two-month sprint and focus on his recovery.
MLBKVOE

Kansas City Royals blast past Mariners 8-7 in 12

The Kansas City Royals outscored the Seattle Mariners 8-7 in 12 innings Friday night. Salvador Perez hit another grand slam, it came in the 4th inning to tie the game at 5. Its back to back nights that Perez has hit a grand slam and third straight game the Royals have hit a grand slam.
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Shed Long: Moved to 60-day IL

The Mariners transferred Long (lower leg) to the 60-day injured list Saturday, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports. The move almost certainly ends Long's season, as he was placed on the injured list Aug. 2 with a right shin stress reaction and won't be eligible to return until the beginning of October. If he's played his last game in 2021, Long will have slashed .198/.258/.360 with four home runs and 17 RBI in 121 plate appearances.
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Blasts seventh home run

Kelenic went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Royals. Kelenic took Brady Singer deep in the sixth inning for his seventh homer of the season. The rookie has shown small bursts of elite talent at times, but he has struggled in his first year in MLB. He is slashing .156/.243/.281 with seven homers, 23 RBI, 22 runs and three steals in 251 plate appearances.
BaseballLookout Landing

Mariners affiliate catch-up: the Modesto Nuts

With just about a month left of the minor-league season, we’re checking in with all the various Mariners minor-league affiliates to see who is where and how they’re doing. This series started off with the Arkansas Travelers, at one time the least prospect-laden affiliate in the system and now the most. Arkansas has moved back into a tie with the Tulsa Drillers (LAD) for second place in the division, but head into a tough series with the division leaders this week while Tulsa gets a chance to beat up on the weakest team in the league. From there we moved over to the affiliates’ best chance at a playoff team, the Everett AquaSox. The Frogs continue to cling to their half-game advantage over the Eugene Emeralds (SFG) despite dropping a series to Spokane, thanks to Eugene laying an egg against the league’s worst team in their own series; the AquaSox will move on to play the Canadians while the Emeralds have to contend with the Hillsboro Hops. You can read more here.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Detroit Tigers Announce Decision On Broadcaster Jack Morris

Hall of Famer and Detroit Tigers TV analyst Jack Morris has been suspended indefinitely by Bally Sports Detroit for his conduct during Tuesday night’s game versus the Angels. In the top of the sixth inning, MVP frontrunner Shohei Ohtani stepped up to the plate. The game was tied at two...
MLBbardown.com

Miguel Cabrera gets caught red-handed after playing a joke on Shohei Ohtani

If you thought you couldn’t love Miguel Cabrera even more than you possibly do, we’re willing to bet we can change that with this story from Tuesday evening. As the Los Angeles Angels were visiting Comerica Park for the first game of their series, not only were baseball fans able to soak in all the glory that is their star player Miguel Cabrera, but they had the pleasure to watch projected AL MVP Shohei Ohtani.
MLBMySanAntonio

Cabrera hits career homer No. 502, Tigers beat Athletics 8-6

DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera hit a two-run homer, No. 502 of his career, and drove in the go-ahead run with a single in the seventh inning as the Detroit Tigers snapped a four-game skid with an 8-6 win over the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday night. Akil Baddoo and Harold...
MLBSFGate

Cain homers, Woodruff pitches Brewers past Giants 6-2

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Lorenzo Cain homered and added an RBI single, and the Milwaukee Brewers won their second straight over San Francisco, beating the Giants 6-2 on Tuesday night in a matchup of division leaders. All-Star right-hander Brandon Woodruff struck out eight in six innings to win back-to-back starts...
MLBPosted by
Yardbarker

Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera joins exclusive 500-homer club

Cabrera is the first Venezuelan to join the 500 home run club. He is also 45 hits shy of reaching the 3,000-hit club, which includes just 32 players. Members of the 500-homer club include Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron, Babe Ruth, Willie Mays, Ken Griffey Jr., David Ortiz, Albert Pujols, Alex Rodriguez, Jim Thome and Gary Sheffield.
MLBDaily Democrat

Matt Chapman, Mark Canha hit home runs in A’s win over Detroit Tigers

After a grueling home stand in which the Oakland A’s skidded out of the postseason picture against three of the hottest teams in baseball, a three-game series against the middling Detroit Tigers poses an opportunity to rise back up the ranks. With a comfortable 9-3 win against the Tigers on...
MLBCBS Sports

Brewers' Avisail Garcia: Tacks on two long balls

Garcia went 2-for-4 with two home runs in Thursday's victory over the Cardinals. Garcia's first home run in the fifth inning pulled the Brewers within a run, and his second long ball in the top of the ninth tied the game and allowed the Brewers to pick up the win in the 10th. Garcia has been an absolute tear since the start of July, going 41-for-117 (.350) with eight homers, 26 RBI, 21 runs and two steals over 34 games.

Comments / 0

Community Policy