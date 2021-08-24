Cancel
Columbus Crew sign Steven Moreira for rest of the season

The Columbus Crew signed free agent defender Steven Moreira on a deal for the rest of the season with options for the 2022 and 2023 season.

Moreira, 27, arrives from his native France, where he played his entire career.

He spent the last three seasons with Toulouse, playing in both Ligue 1 and Ligue 2. He 68 appearances, mostly as a right back, scoring one goal and dishing four assists.

He has played 113 games in the French top division and 65 in the second division.

The Crew are currently three points back of the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, but are currently on a six-game losing streak.

“Steven is a dynamic defender who is entering the prime of his career, and we believe his addition will help strengthen our backline on both sides of the ball,” Crew president and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko said in a statement. “As someone who has regularly played in one of the top leagues in the world, we are pleased he has chosen the Crew and we look forward to incorporating him into the team.”

–Field Level Media

