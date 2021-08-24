Cancel
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Braves to Host Annual HBCU Night Friday, August 27th

By Itoro Umontuen
TheAtlantaVoice
TheAtlantaVoice
 9 days ago
The Atlanta Braves will host their annual HBCU Night presented by Truist on Friday, August 27 as the team takes on the San Francisco Giants. The night will highlight the impact of Historically Black Colleges and Universities and recognize HBCU and Braves alumni such as Marvin Freeman, Marquis Grissom, Ralph Garr, and the late Bill Lucas.

Fans are invited to arrive early to enjoy special performances from the Atlanta Braves Heavy Hitters and the Morehouse College drumline in front of the Truist Community Corner at 6:00 p.m. 17 members of the Braves Heavy Hitter team are HBCU alumni from throughout the southeast. House of Funk, the Morehouse College drumline will perform following the Heavy Hitters.

A special HBCU Night ticket package, available at www.braves.com/hbcu, will include a game ticket, a one-of-a-kind Atlanta Braves HBCU t-shirt designed by Support Black Colleges and a $3 donation to the Atlanta HBCU Alumni Alliance. In addition, the Braves Clubhouse Store has a collection of Braves and HBCU co-branded hats from associated universities across Braves Country including, Clark Atlanta University, Florida A&M University, Morehouse College, North Carolina A&T University and Spelman College.

In conjunction with HBCU Night presented by Truist, the Braves will host their second annual Careers on Deck discussion on Wednesday, August 25. The panel, made up of HBCU alumni working in the Braves front office, will welcome current HBCU students and recent graduates to learn about the business of sport and entertainment, the growth of baseball for diverse athletes, and more.

Additionally, Braves alumnus and HBCU graduate, Marvin Freeman, will join Braves podcast hosts Greg McMichael and Ricky Mast on an episode of Behind the Braves to discuss the impact Freeman’s HBCU experience had on his baseball career.

The Braves will also host a special reception during Friday’s game for members and supporters of the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kick-Off which will take place Saturday.

For more information on HBCU Night or to purchase the ticket package, please visit www.braves.com/hbcu.

TheAtlantaVoice

TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta, GA
The Atlanta Voice newspaper was founded by Mr. Ed Clayton, a formidable newspaperman and J. Lowell Ware in 1966 with a defined vision and mission, which has been the publications' motto and driving force ever since: "A People Without A Voice Cannot Be Heard."

 https://www.theatlantavoice.com
