Standard procedure

Marshall Independent
 9 days ago

“Now, you get to do the strap up on top of it,” I said with a laugh as on my tip toes I cranked hard on the ratchet which secured the stabilizing pole of my buddy’s new deer stand to his chosen tree, putting a pair of red lines into my palm, which suggested the brace was secure.

www.marshallindependent.com

Comments / 0

#Deer Hunting#Deer Season#Hunting Season
Ithaca, NYithaca.edu

PPECS Fall 2021 Procedures & Updates

Below is an update on policies for Park Portable Equipment Center & Services (PPECS) this Fall 2021. PPECS will continue to be reservation based for the Fall of 2021. Reservations will be made via the patron portal no more than two weeks in advance but at least 48 hours in advance. This is a reduction from 72 hours last semester. PPECS Pro reservations will continue to be required at least 72 hours in advance again via the patron portal. Only reservations submitted as part of a class-wide distribution will be accepted earlier than two weeks in advance.
New York City, NYhotnewhiphop.com

New York City Rat Breaststrokes Amid Hurricane Ida Floods, Goes Viral

After a summer of particularly heinous weather in New York, another round of flooding thanks to Hurricane Ida has sent the city into a spiral. When the weather turns like this, it’s not uncommon to see clips on social media of the streets filling up as natives and tourists wade through the water, or take cover in random awnings as the storm passes.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

21 Subtle Signs You've Already Had COVID

Could you have had COVID-19 and not even realized it? Possibly. "The majority of people who contract the coronavirus will experience mild symptoms, the most common being a high temperature and a new, dry and continuous cough. A smaller percentage of people will experience more severe symptoms," explains Dr. Daniel Atkinson, GP Clinical Lead at Treated.com.
San Angelo, TXwearebreakingnews.com

Anti-mask Leader Sick With COVID, Uses Contraindicated Medicine And Dies

Caleb Wallace, the anti-mask leader who led protests against the use of masks and confinement measures in the United States, died of COVID-19 on Saturday, August 28, after being hospitalized for almost a month. © (Caleb Wallace) Caleb Wallace passed away at age 30, refused a COVID-19 test after beginning...
Public HealthFast Company

RIP cloth masks? Why airlines and governments are banning them

Cloth masks have become a staple of our pandemic lives. In the earliest days of COVID-19, we followed online tutorials to sew masks from old T-shirts. Soon, companies of all kinds—from Old Navy to designer Christian Siriano—flooded the market with masks, so we could keep a stash handy whenever we stepped out the door. But the era of the cloth mask may be coming to an end.
AnimalsPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Swamp People’ Star Troy Broussard Single-Handedly Pries Giant Gator’s Jaws Open in Wild Pic Ahead of Hunting Season

“10 more days till the bodies hit the floor!” Swamp People‘s Troy Broussard is ready for gator season with his intense photo prying a giant. Hoo boy, Swamp People fans, it’s almost gator season! And none know it better than T-Roy Broussard. He’s proving it Wednesday with his latest post showing off an immense past harvest. With plenty of “Good luck!” comments from fans on Instagram, Troy is no doubt ready to roll.
Relationship AdviceCheezBurger

Woman Gets Even With Cheating Boyfriend Through Master Manipulation

Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned...especially when this woman, in particular, is taking care of your dog while her boyfriend is off banging some other woman. As they say, paybacks are a bitch, and that was certainly the case in this Sexcapade scenario when this unlucky lady just so happened to come across some incriminating evidence on her ex's iPad and use his furry best friend - and his beautiful high-ride apartment - as a way to get even. If you or anyone you know has a bad/funny/cringe-worthy story about an interesting sexual experience, please make sure to do your part and share it with the universe right here.
Economythekatynews.com

Raising Professional Standards in Strata

A strata is a model of property ownership where individual owners buy lots within a larger development and share ownership of the common areas with other lot owners. Strata are managed by Body Corporates made up of owners responsible for everything from writing by-laws to overseeing maintenance. However, due to the complex nature of strata schemes today, most owners’ corporations elect to engage the services of professional strata managers to handle their daily operations.
New Orleans, LAkadn.com

Ochsner CEO: 1,160 Surgeries and Medical Procedures Delayed

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The leader of Louisiana’s largest hospital system, Ochsner Health, said its facilities have delayed more than 1,160 surgeries and medical procedures across the system over the past week because the hospitals are swamped with COVID-19 patients. Ochsner Health CEO Warner Thomas said the hospitals had too...
Standard, ILthefabricator.com

Standard Industries to triple in size

Standard Industries has announced plans to break ground on a new 120,000-sq.-ft. building in Fargo, N.D. The company previously occupied 38,000 sq. ft. of space. This $8.4 million project ($7.2 million building and $1.2 million in new equipment) is expected to create 26 jobs. Standard Industries operates as a metal...
Diseases & TreatmentsObserver-Reporter

New procedure offers relief for patients with spinal stenosis

Nearly five out of every 1,000 Americans over age 50 have symptoms of spinal stenosis. It’s a condition where one or more spaces in the spine narrows and compresses the spinal cord or nerve roots exiting each vertebrae. Lumbar spinal stenosis (LSS) can occur anywhere along the spine but most often happens in the lower back or neck and can be very painful.
EnvironmentIslands Sounder

A good first step | Letter to the Editor

Some of us demand that our government tighten and enforce environmental laws. When not on Zoom, we drive to environmental organization meetings and fundraisers in our fossil-fueled cars to support … Wait! What?. Exactly. We have reasons why we don’t drive electric vehicles. One, of course, is the initial cost....
HobbiesMarshall Independent

The need for nets

The things you own end up owning you. It’s a statement I say every so often in life, as mechanical things break down, technology freezes up, and the piles of day-to-day stuff mount in the corner of the basement storage area. I uttered it at least once this weekend as a summer’s worth of clutter which accumulated between the end of school, road trips, holidays and other adventures was purged from our house and garage or boxed and stashed to be dealt with more permanently somewhere down the road. While finishing up on the far wall beyond the two cars in the garage, however, I looked at the oversized net I had bought for a sturgeon trip which was canceled at the last minute, due to travel restrictions and COVID concerns over a year ago. I didn’t even go near it, as I knew someday, hopefully even next spring, I’d need it for those big fish on the Rainy River once again. It certainly didn’t meet the criteria for the ongoing ousting of unnecessaries.
Port Washington, NYNewsday

Safer roads and spraying for bugs

I applaud Paris for reducing the speed limit to help foster safer roads ["19 mph max: Paris shrinks speed limit to aid climate," LI Business, Aug. 31]. Long Island has a history of aggressive highway driving with no clear remedy. Our politicians need to put the resources where we need them.
HobbiesWilliston Daily Herald

Our Outdoors: Standard Procedure

“Now, you get to do the strap up on top of it,” I said with a laugh as on my tip toes I cranked hard on the ratchet which secured the stabilizing pole of my buddy’s new deer stand to his chosen tree, putting a pair of red lines into my palm, which suggested the brace was secure.

