Two men convicted in Marshall armed robbery
MARSHALL — Two men arrested in connection with an armed robbery in Marshall in May have been convicted on separate sets of charges, Lyon County court documents said. A jury found Leonte Laray High Town, 33, guilty of first degree aggravated robbery, ineligible possession of a firearm, and simple robbery on Aug. 13, court records said. Matthew James Williams, Jr., 29, pleaded guilty to charges of first degree aggravated robbery on Aug. 17, court records said.www.marshallindependent.com
Comments / 0