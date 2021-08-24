Cancel
Marshall, MN

Two men convicted in Marshall armed robbery

Marshall Independent
 10 days ago

MARSHALL — Two men arrested in connection with an armed robbery in Marshall in May have been convicted on separate sets of charges, Lyon County court documents said. A jury found Leonte Laray High Town, 33, guilty of first degree aggravated robbery, ineligible possession of a firearm, and simple robbery on Aug. 13, court records said. Matthew James Williams, Jr., 29, pleaded guilty to charges of first degree aggravated robbery on Aug. 17, court records said.

